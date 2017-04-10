What’s your favourite Indian place in London?

Every week we big up a different culture that’s found a home in London, and this time we’re looking at one of the city’s biggest communities. There are more than half a million Indian Londoners living across the city, and they’ve brought plenty of the staggeringly diverse cultures of the subcontinent with them: food, music, dance, art and lots more.

So tell us: your favourite Indian place in London. Whether it’s an unmissable spot for dosas or rasmalai, a cultural centre putting on Indian music concerts, or a beautiful temple, gurdwara or mosque, let us know in the comments below. We’ll use the best recommendations in Time Out London magazine.

Check out the best of Canadian London.