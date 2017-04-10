What’s your favourite Indian place in London?

Every week we big up a different culture that’s found a home in London, and this time we’re looking at one of the city’s biggest communities. There are more than half a million Indian Londoners living across the city, and they’ve brought plenty of the staggeringly diverse cultures of the subcontinent with them: food, music, dance, art and lots more.
So tell us: your favourite Indian place in London. Whether it’s an unmissable spot for dosas or rasmalai, a cultural centre putting on Indian music concerts, or a beautiful temple, gurdwara or mosque, let us know in the comments below. We’ll use the best recommendations in Time Out London magazine.
Oh...easy...it's Rasa on Stoke Newington Church Street. The vegetarian one, this coming from a rabid meat eater.
Cinnamon Bazaar - Covent Garden
Indian Moment - Northcote Road
Ealing Road in Wembley/Alperton where you can visit a temple, go to the various sari shops to buy an outfit or jewellery and eat at all the street food vendors. It's like a mini India!
talli joe is a favourite - indian dishes with a twist (love the truffle kulcha stuffed with cottage cheese in particular).
There are two absolute gems that I can eat at time and time again. For something cheap and cheerful that hits the spot is an Indian (well Bangladeshi really) Aladin - Brick lane - www.aladinbricklane.co.uk/ Lamb Karai is delicious. The place have a BYOB policy so you can get cheap drinks at the supermarket round the corner and bring it in.
Now for something a bit more upmarket and great for a bottomless Sunday Brunch for a special occasion, i'd recommend Bombay Brasserie in Kensington - www.bombayb.co.uk/. I had my wedding dinner here and have been here numerous times after. When food impresses three generations of Indian families - you know you've found some delicious food!
Punjab in Covent Garden!
Not only it has been there since forever, it's also been run by the same family all along! And they still use the grampa's recipe for their lentil dahl
The food is the best indian I have had in London - dahls and currys are to die for (try the pumpink one!) it's also worth mentioning the service is great and the menu varied and with plenty of options to choose from!