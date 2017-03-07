  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What’s your favourite Japanese place in London?

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday March 7 2017, 1:30pm

What’s your favourite Japanese place in London?

One by one, we’re looking at the different cultures that make up modern London, and this week we’re investigating the influence of Japan. There are around 36,000 Japanese Londoners, making their presence felt everywhere from high finance to ramen bars to psychedelic rock gigs. If you’re one of them, we want to know: what’s your favourite Japanese place in London?

Whether it’s a sushi restaurant, a Japanese-style garden, a sweetshop or a sake bar, give us your recommendations for our guide to Japanese London. The best ones will appear in Time Out London magazine.

Until then, here’s our guide to Russian London.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 163 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest