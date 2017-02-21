  • Blog
What's your most heartwarming London story?

By Rosie Percy Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 4:19pm

One glance at the news tells you that things aren't great right now. It's only February, but this year's already battered us over the head – and we thought 2016 was bad.

But despite the political turmoil, sky-high rents and dangerous pollution levels, it's good to know that things can (and do) get better for Londoners. Just think of the bloke who jumped on the tube tracks to save another person's life, and all the charities working to support their local communities. 

So we want to know: what's your most heartwarming London story? 

Whether someone helped you get home, comforted you in your hour of need, or just gave you the 20p you were short for your coffee, please share your stories with us anonymously below. The warmest, fuzziest entries will feature in Time Out London magazine. 

By Rosie Percy

Rosie is the Social Content Producer at Time Out London.

