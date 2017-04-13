What’s your poison? You can now order snake venom cocktails through a new app

This is #London2017, so slamming back lethal liquids for fun is obviously a thing now. A case in point? The snake venom cocktail.



This toxic drink – a mixture of Ciroc coconut vodka, ginger, lemongrass, chilli, mango, pineapple, Wray & Nephew rum and said venom – comes courtesy of Highshot, a new ‘on-demand cocktail pass app’. The drink, they explain, ominously, is ‘fiendishly difficult to prepare safely’ and not available to any urbanites with cut mouths. You can practically hear the cackling.



Launching today, the Highshot app promises a constantly updating, curated list of London bars and lounges, as well as – here’s the kicker – a free cocktail every single day! Bars already signed up included the Hyde Kensington, Skylon, Bodo’s Schloss and Blackfriars’ Voltaire. It’s free for a 30-day trial (£9.99 a month after that). You just rock up to your chosen watering hole, present your mixologist with the app and receive a gratis tipple. A month of free booze! Get yourself to your chosen App Store. And your solicitors _ you should probably sort that will out.



For more info, check out the Highshot website.



