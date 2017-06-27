Becoming a parent is a big deal. Not just because of the tiny-human-exploding-out-of-another-like-in-‘Alien’ part, but also because you’ll be raising another human being.

You can read all the books and take all the advice that everyone can (and forcibly will) give you, but you can never really be fully prepared to be a parent until you’ve actually become one.

Of course you’ll make mistakes, but that’s how you learn. So fess up: what’s your worst parenting fail?

Whether it was embarrassing your kid or being a bad babysitter – share your experiences of setting a terrible example with us anonymously in the form below. The worst ones – those ones that make us feel way better about our own adulting skills – will be featured in Time Out magazine.

We all do bad things sometimes: Londoners also revealed the most passive aggressive things they’ve ever done.