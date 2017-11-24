Which Franco brother do you prefer? We got a room with James and Dave

What’s better than one Franco brother? That’s right, two of the suckers. Dave (younger) and James (a bit older) were in the UK sharing the good word on their new movie, ‘The Disaster Artist’, so we popped along to get the lowdown on their siblinghood: do they ever row? How weird was it working together? And have they ever fallen out over a girl?

If you’ve ever wondered how much truth there is in those 'Funny Or Die' videos where James teaches Dave how to act using sense memories of a shared childhood pet, here’s where to find out.

And the movie itself? Well, it’s a loving tribute to possibly the worst film ever made: Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ and it opens next week.



‘The Disaster Artist’ opens on Fri Dec 6.

Interview by Naomi Waring.