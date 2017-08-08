Why you won't want to miss art and mental health exhibition ‘All In: The Mind’

The idea that there’s a link between genius and mental illness is all too often romanticised, as if a breakdown is merely the starting point for great creative originality. With this exhibition at House of Vans, It’s Nice That deputy editor Bryony Stone wants to start a more meaningful conversation about the connectedness of art and mental health. ‘All In: The Mind’ displays the work of creative types from fashion, visual art and music, exploring what mental health means to them.

Suzannah Pettigrew showcases a video work created using MRI scans of her brain, marking a period that led her to start cognitive behavioural therapy. Artist Tim Noble (without usual partner Sue Webster) offers a piece titled ‘Boy Being Sick on Bird’. Margot Bowman’s animation ‘Sommer of Hate’ looks at how political events affect (read: ruin) our sex lives.

It’s a heady, overwhelming show and proceeds go to mental health charity Mind. We’re in.

House of Vans Present: ‘All In: The Mind’. Waterloo. Aug 10-20. Free.

