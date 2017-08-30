Would you do a 160ft bungee jump at the London O2 Arena?

Sick of all those magnificent views of the London skyline? How about taking in those postcard scenes upside down, with your feet strapped to a bungee rope? You can do exactly that at the 02 Arena – if you’re willing to dive off a 160ft crane.

Like most great adventures, the 02 bungee jump begins in a car park. There’s a safety briefing, and then a 160ft crane ascent over the city. Jumpers can choose to take the plunge over water, or onto an airbag, which both sound terrifying. You can also tandem jump with a willing friend or a bet-losing enemy (it’s like cuddling, except you may feel like you’re about to die).

Once you’ve taken the leap, the bungee rope will snap back like an elastic band, causing your heart to make itself at home in your mouth. After that, you can take in those shaky vistas over the sound of your own adrenaline-rush screams. Sounds fun, right? See it in action in the video above.

Image by Flickr/James Beard

