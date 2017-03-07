Yes, that's a bald, rough-looking Ewan McGregor in the new series of 'Fargo'

That's Ewan McGregor on the right, playing one of two siblings – the Stussy brothers – in the new, upcoming series of 'Fargo', the TV series inspired by the 1996 film.

This Stussy brother, the balding, flabby one, is called Ray. His good-looking sibling Emmit doesn't get a look-in during this 30-second teaser trailer for the new series, set entirely in a diner, but both Stussy brothers are set to head up the third series of the show.

We know little of the story of the third season of 'Fargo'. But the official character descriptions set up an animosity between Emmit and Ray. Emmit, the slightly older brother, is described as the 'Parking Lot King of Minnesota' who 'sees himself as an American success story'. Meanwhile Ray is described as a 'balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he's been dealt – and he blames his brother'.

Also featuring in this brief enigmatic trailer for 'Fargo' is Mary Elizabeth Winstead. She plays Ray's girlfriend, Nikki Swango, 'a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge'.

The third season of 'Fargo' starts in the US on Wednesday April 19. We're expecting that Channel 4 will broadcast it around the same time in the UK.