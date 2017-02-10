You can get a free pint of London Pride every time it rains this month

If the bitter cold and drizzly days of late have dampened your spirits, listen up, as London Pride has launched a campaign to cheer you soggy Londoners up a little. If you head over to the brand's Twitter page you'll see that it's embracing the thoroughly British weather by rewarding people with free pints every time the heavens open. Even nicer news? Legendary weatherman Michael Fish has been recruited to help spread the word.

All you have to do is tweet at @London_Pride whenever it starts to rain in February, and brewery Fuller's will drop you a message letting you know how to claim a complimentary pint. Keep one eye on the window to be sure you see the showers, or watch the live stream of a London street each day on the London Pride Twitter page.

🌧+☂️=🍺! Tweet us when you see rain for your FREE pint! #WhenItRainsItPours https://t.co/q8X4oIPPi3 — London Pride (@London_Pride) February 10, 2017

And now over to Michael Fish for a very special weather report.#WhenItRainsItPours pic.twitter.com/nVyEtJOout — London Pride (@London_Pride) February 4, 2017

