You can go to a 'Game of Thrones'-themed life-drawing class in Shoreditch

Okay, so winter is here but ‘Game of Thrones’ is nowhere to be seen. The distinct lack of ‘GoT’ action – not even a whisper of a trailer for season seven – may be causing anxiety throughout the geek world, but the Mother of Dragons is on hand to soothe that restlessness.

Life drawing enthusiasts Art Macabre are hosting a ‘Game of Thrones’-themed sketch session at the Queen of Hoxton on Saturday February 18. Doodlers will be focused on Daenerys’s tale of romance and power while sat in a heated not-really-appropriate-but-still-kind-of-works Viking-themed wigwam on the roof of the pub.

Models will pose in theatrical tableaus depicting the epic love story of Khal Drogo and his Khaleesi (it’s hard enough to keep up with all the characters, let alone one of them having three names!), with blood, dragon eggs and a sacrifice scene to complete the Dothraki look. It’s not exactly like battling against the white walkers, but a life-drawing class is probably the closest you'll get to a Westeros experience IRL.



Tickets are £15 plus booking free and include drawing material. Find out more about Art Macabre Death Drawing: Game Of Thrones.

