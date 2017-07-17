You can now enjoy a ‘sushi afternoon tea’ on a vintage Routemaster bus

Over scones? Posh patisserie Brigit’s Bakery has come up with a novel twist on the basic British teatime: a Japanese–inspired sushi and gin afternoon tea set on board a 1960 Routemaster London bus.



Any deviation from limp cucumber sandwiches is a bit of a shock to the London system, so let’s break this down a bit: running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in August, you catch an 8pm bus from Mayfair’s swanky Grosvenor Square and embark on a tour of London sights accompanied by gin cocktails and many, many sushi rolls. The menu, devised by chef Gohei Kishi (formerly head of Asian Concepts at the Gordon Ramsay Group) includes nigiri, ‘snow crab’ California rolls, and a rather lovely sounding white quinoa, tuna and salmon poké bowl. The sweet stuff looks great, too – with yuzu tart, jasmine macaroons and green tea swiss rolls on offer. We’re already imagining ourselves ogling Buckingham Palace while swilling gin and stuffing down those little green swiss rolls.



The downside? Tickets are £65pp. Brigit’s is offering three ‘free’ gin cocktails per ticket, but honestly, if you’ve already paid £65 for something, how free can it really be?



The Sushi and Gin bus tour will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in August. Find out more, and book here.



Love boozing on public transport? Check out the gin bus.