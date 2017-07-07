You can watch ‘Free Willy’ under the big new whale at the Natural History Museum this summer

Later this month, the Natural History Museum will unveil its replacement for Dippy the Dinosaur, and it’s going to be a huge skeleton of a blue whale, sitting right in the middle of this incredible institution’s central space, Hintze Hall.

And how better to welcome the whale to its new home than by watching ‘Free Willy’ right underneath it, in the middle of the museum? This 1993 film about a boy who fights to free an endangered whale from an aquarium has a special place in the hearts of many who were kids in the early 1990s.

‘Free Willy’ will screen at the museum on the evening of Sunday August 13 as part of a four-day series of oceans-themed movies. The others are ‘Jaws’ (Saturday August 12), ‘Finding Nemo’ (Monday August 14) and ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Tuesday August 15).

You’ll also be able to leave the museum feeling that you’ve learned something as well as had a good time: each screening will be preceded by a taped conversation between an expert scientist and Time Out’s Head of Film, Dave Calhoun. So you’ll be able to quiver at ‘Jaws’ in the magnificent Victorian surroundings of the museum while understanding that sharks are actually not much of a threat to humans after all. It should at least help you sleep a little more soundly that night.

Find out more and book tickets to Movie Nights at the Museum.