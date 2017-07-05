You can win a year’s supply of free fried chicken for £1

Forget bubble and squeak or jellied eels: if modern London has a signature dish, it’s surely fried chicken. And thanks to the Chick ‘n’ Sours team, the bus-stop staple has jumped in status of late. These guys serve up the deep-fried, crispy-skinned bird with a healthy – well, healthyish – twist, using Omega 3-rich rapeseed oil.

They've just opened a new branch on Baker Street, too, and are hosting a game of Wheel of Fortune, which we just happen to be selling £1 tickets to. The prize? A year’s worth of free fried chicken. Plus a trip to Benidorm. And a whole heap of other goodies including burgers and shakes.

Paying attention now?

On Wednesday July 12, and Saturday July 15, you can spin the Wheel and try your luck at bagging a year’s worth of the special stuff. All for a quid. Be warned, though, we anticipate this one to get busy fast. Obviously. FREE FRIED CHICKEN! BENIDORM! We’ll see you in the queue.

Book tickets for the Chik‘n Wheel of Fortune here. Chik‘n, 134 Baker St, W1U 6SH.