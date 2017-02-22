To most Londoners, there’s a vague recognition that Walthamstow sits at the end Victoria line. But ask the residents and they’ll proudly tell you it’s most definitely at the start of the line. It may look way out yonder on an A-Z, but E17 is truly beloved by the people who live there. You know you live in Walthamstow when…

...you've had bacon jam before everyone else

Relish, jam, or protein-laced witchcraft? Walthamstow is the creator of this unusual yet cherished jam, fostered locally by the team behind Eat17 and the neighbouring 'world’s poshest Spar'.

...you know that there’s so much more to Walthamstow than The Village

The Village is all good for that flat white, a Sunday wander and the strip of restaurants and shops on Orford Road – even though it's usually over-run by people looking for a brunch fix.

...Walthamstow market is your hometown glory

It's where you can pick up everything from African veg to Indian spices and the most unglamorous of knick-knacks.

...you've occasionally revelled in the neon glory of God’s Own Junkyard

The shop may be tourist fodder these days but this fluorescent graveyard is still a local fave.

...William Morris is your homeboy

No one reps for E17 quite like William Morris – not even East 17. The Walthamstow native is loved by art aficionados globally who've found themselves paying a visit to the William Morris Gallery.

...you’ve been ruined by the flavoursome gins and cocktails at Mother’s Ruin

Not to mention the beer from nearby breweries Pillars and Wildcard. What can we say? We love our local brew.

...you can’t get enough of the sourdough at Today Bread

Everyone knows they whip up a mean toastie that expertly settles those gin hangovers from Mother's.

...you’ve tried and tested the pies at L Manzes

Especially as they've been serving traditional grub to baying throngs since 1929.

