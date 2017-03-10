You know you live in Wimbledon when...

Located on a section of District line that seems to be perpetually closed, delayed or on strike, Wimbledon is conveniently located so far south, it's waiting to be recategorised as Surrey. From endless sushi restaurants to a theatre designed specifically for children, there's far more to Wimbledon than tennis, strawberries and the colour green. After all, you can only call yourself a true Wimbles resident when...

...you’ve long realised South Wimbledon station is nowhere near the town centre

It may have the word ‘Wimbledon’ in it and be conveniently located on the Northern line, but that by no means ensures it’s anywhere near the centre of town. You're better off bussing it, hitch-hiking or cracking out the Compeed.

© David Howard - Flikr

...you've been to the 'Coyote Ugly bar' (aka Suburban)

Serving up more Jägermeister than 'happy hour' in Germany, a trip to Suburban is likely to result in a host of regrettable life choices and the hangover from hell. That being said, one look at the bar staff, the rocking soundtrack and the number of flaming cocktails served up and you're hooked for life.

A post shared by Suburban Bar and Lounge (@suburban_bar) on Nov 21, 2016 at 9:02am PST

...you suffer endless harassment from tourists during the tennis tournament

All too often you find yourself begging tourists to do their research before visiting. The world loves tennis, we get it. That being said, living in SW19 doesn’t automatically make you an ardent tennis fan, walking encyclopaedia of knowledge or qualified tour guide.

A photo posted by Paul Wilson, Flapjack Films (@flapjackfilms) on Jun 29, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT

...you’ve met James Bond, the man with the golden bicycle

It starts with the distant sounds of carnival, and before you know it, the man with the golden bicycle is upon you. Dripping with ostrich feathers, golden candle sticks, tassels and of the loudest boom box south of the river, you've usually caught him on The Broadway.

© David Holt | Creative Commons

...you've brunched at The Ivy Cafe (purely for the window display)

Brunch is quite literally considered an art form in Wimbledon Village and you've enjoyed one of the finest spreads at The Ivy Cafe – with a side serving of incredible decorations. Be it Christmas or tennis season, an impressive view is the least you deserve for dodging the buggies, yoga mats and piles of horse dung (courtesy of the village stables) on your way down the high street.

A post shared by Chelsea Louise 🌻 (@chelsealoumarr) on Dec 4, 2016 at 5:56am PST



...Snoggy’s has become an addiction

From beef to ostrich to kudu, this South African gem in Wimbledon station has arguably the best biltong in London. People can regularly be seen tapping in at the ticket gates without even needing to catch a train just to get their daily fix.

A photo posted by Jacky Meire (@jackyrabbit17) on Oct 24, 2015 at 4:55am PDT



Need more reasons to go to Wimbledon? Apparently it's home to the UK's number one takeaway.

Find more things to do in Wimbledon.