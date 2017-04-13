You might soon be able to get your parcels delivered by self-driving robots

With drones, VR and driverless buses now at our disposal, it’s fair to say we’re now living in the FUTURE. After all, it is 2017. And those ominous robots that are coming? They’re already here, pal. And if things go to plan, they’ll soon be delivering parcels door-to-door in our city.

Courier company Hermes is testing out a self-driving robot in Southwark, following an initial trial with Starship Technologies in Germany last year. The unit, which can carry parcels up to 10kg and travel at four miles per hour, will be able to collect and delivery parcels within a two-mile radius.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: letting robots on the loose in London with high-value goods doesn’t exactly seem like the smartest idea – but thankfully, the unit comes with a compartment that’s locked with an app. It’s also been fitted with nine cameras, which are useful for security – and at the very least, the little guy won’t get lost en route.

Mind you, it’s not the first time these robots have hit the high street. Just Eat used them to delivery takeaways in Greenwich last year as part of a pilot – but there’s still no news yet when they’ll be properly rolled out to deliver anything from a chicken kebab to a new pair of shoes from Asos (hopefully not at the same time). But in the meantime, take a look at them in action: