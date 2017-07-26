You, outside, now! Six awesome outdoor parties in London this Saturday

The trend for daytime raving peaks this Saturday with a glut of great summer parties. Let us get you primed for some sun dancing with these six outdoor parties in London

On top of their own DJ careers, the Krankbrother chaps have been quietly cornering the market for daytime street party action. Since 2012, they’ve been bringing world-class DJs to play on the streets of Shoreditch and the City. This week’s bash is no exception: Joy Orbison, Honey Soundsystem and Prosumer will all be pounding the pavement on a closed-off Shoreditch street (location will be revealed to ticket-holders close to the day). Then it’s all round to nearby Village Underground for an after-party.

Shoreditch. 1pm-10pm. £18-£25.

‘It’s a party in the park, not a festival’ is what Percolate founder Fred Letts told us when they announced this audacious extension of the crew’s club nights earlier this year. After five years of parties they’ve achieved a great rep so far, so we’ve got high hopes for this all-day shindig. There’s two stages, boasting DJ Koze, Leon Vynehall, Objekt, Debonair and more, plus strong food and booze options. It’s being held on Three Mills Island in Stratford, which is surrounded by canal, so it’s also a nice break from the fest-in-a-field norm.

Three Mills Island. Midday-11pm. £35.

Stop now if you’re expecting the wind in your hair and for Big Ben to be coming up on your right. The boat in question, Milkfloat, is moored in Hackney Wick. It boasts soundsystems above and below deck, as well as a grass-covered suntrap rooftop, a bar, a barbecue and sun-kissed beats from a raft of DJs.

Milkfloat. E9 5EN. 4pm-9pm. £10.

Oval Space’s terrace is always an excellent place to hit up when the sun’s out – and this Saturday is bound to be no exception. The Bethnal Green venue will be given a festival makeover for a day-into-night party that starts at 2pm and runs all the way to 5am, with tunes supplied by Worldwide FM’s Thris Tian, Get Down Edits and more.

Oval Space. 2pm-5am. £15.

The Prince of Wales in Brixton has been a forerunner for the current wave of inside/outside, daytime-into-nightime summer partying fun. It’s a quirky venue, set across two floors of partially covered terrace above Coldharbour Lane, which will be rocked this Saturday by Mr Beatnick, Funster and the Dimensions Soundsystem.

The Prince of Wales. 2pm-4am. £18.

There’s a strong link between clubs and the automotive world. Ministry of Sound was a bus depot, Paradise Garage was, well, a garage. And so it goes for Mick’s Garage in Hackney Wick too. This 500-capacity, foodie warehouse space boasts a sweet metal mezzanine, a billowing outdoor bit and – thanks to ace promoters Tessellate – two awesome DJs spinning at their summer bash: London’s FunkinEven and canny German techno boss Lena Willikens.

Mick’s Garage. 3pm-3am. £15.

