London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Laura Ramoso: Frances

  • Comedy, Stand-up
  • Soho Theatre, Soho
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Laura Ramoso: Frances, Soho Theatre, 2023
Photo: Angelo Manalac
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

This debut live show from TikToker Ramoso is fun but still has one foot online

‘Can TikTok comedians cut it live?’. A question we’re condemned to be reading think pieces about for years to come, as a generation that found fame on the social media platform tries to hack it in clubs. One of the first out of the traps with a full show is Toronto-based TikToker Laura Ramoso, who has racked up tens of millions of views for her online skits, and now turning her hand to more conventional IRL comedy with her debut hour ‘Frances’.

There is, undeniably, a strange vibe at points: a skit about her stern German mother feels extra to the show, but is greeted with roars of approving recognition from the outset. Obviously her TikTok success hasn’t turned her into an arena-size superstar, but it’s clearly acquired her some fans.

The substance of ‘Frances’ revolves around the eponymous character, a scatty young woman who was unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend Frank a couple of months back – something she sings about at length, in a wildly offkey voice. And she has news: she’s been thrown into a tizz by Frank unexpectedly phoning and asking if they can meet up.

Six foot one and with enough energy to power a small country, Ramoso plays both Frances and Frank in a series of skits that build towards their meeting. If it feels a little rooted in a North American perspective on dating, there’s some very funny stuff in there, not least her co-opting of a couple of audience members as the couple’s respective best friends, and a loopy attempt to do an impression of the manager of a London Primark.

North American-centricity definitely feels like a thing throughout: there’s a fascination with European stereotypes that doesn’t quite work here – in particular her long, not very funny skit about having an Italian dad seems rooted in Italian-American cultural stereotypes that just don’t land. Still, there’s plenty of sillier, more interesting universal stuff, and at the end of the day she’s so winningly energetic it’s hard not to be won over. 

Can TikTok comedian Laura Ramoso cut it live? As a performer, absolutely. As a writer, maybe she’s got a way to go – not because she’s unfunny, but because ‘Frances’ feels caught between what she does online and the stand-up show she still has the potential to write.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Soho Theatre
21 Dean St
London
W1D 3NE
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Tottenham Court Rd
Price:
£27. Runs 1hr

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.