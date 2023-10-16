London
Munya Chawawa

  • Comedy, Stand-up
  • The Forum (O2 Forum Kentish Town), Kentish Town
munya chawawa
Photograph: Jess Hand
Time Out says

The exuberant one-man comic sensation returns

Estwhile Time Out cover star and beloved internet comic Munya Chawawa returns with set of brand new material showcasing some of his most beloved characters including newsreader Barty Crease, TV chef Jonny Oliver and posh rapper Unknown P.

Address:
The Forum (O2 Forum Kentish Town)
9-17
Highgate Road
London
NW5 1JY
Contact:
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Kentish Town
Price:
£30-£38

