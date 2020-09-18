Stand Up at The O2: Suzi Ruffell
Suzi Ruffell plays a socially distanced stand-up set literally on top of The O2
Well nobody's going to be playing a gig in The O2 anytime soon… but on it? Yes sirree. Up at The O2 is the name of the climbing experience on the erstwhile Millenium Dome’s roof… it’s now joined by Stand Up at The O2, wherein you enjoy the daredevil climb, then sit down for a spot of socially distanced stand-up comedy. The first comic to play a run of shows there will be popular stand-up Suzi Ruffell, who has been busy during lockdown with her latest podcast, ‘Out with Suzi Ruffell’. NB, if it’s windy, they’ll strap you in!
|Up at The O2
|www.theo2.co.uk/do-more-at-the-o2/up-at-the-o2
|020 8463 2000
|
The O2
Peninsula Square
London
SE10 0DX
|Tube: North Greenwich
|£40
