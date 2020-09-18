Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Stand Up at The O2: Suzi Ruffell

Comedy, Stand-up Up at The O2 , Greenwich Peninsula Saturday September 19 2020 - Saturday October 3 2020
Suzi Ruffell, comedian, 2020
Photo by Aemen Sukkar

Suzi Ruffell plays a socially distanced stand-up set literally on top of The O2

Well nobody's going to be playing a gig in The O2 anytime soon… but on it? Yes sirree. Up at The O2 is the name of the climbing experience on the erstwhile Millenium Dome’s roof… it’s now joined by Stand Up at The O2, wherein you enjoy the daredevil climb, then sit down for a spot of socially distanced stand-up comedy. The first comic to play a run of shows there will be popular stand-up Suzi Ruffell, who has been busy during lockdown with her latest podcast, ‘Out with Suzi Ruffell’. NB, if it’s windy, they’ll strap you in!

