Barbican’s Christmas at the Movies

Like the Dominic Toretto of cinemas, family is big at the Barbican. This chic City picture house’s weekly Family Film Club will be popping on a Santa hat and unveiling its festive film quiz at 11am on Saturday, December 9, to accompany a special screening of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’. A perfect movie for kids and their parents alike, if Tim Burton’s stop-motion fairy tale doesn’t get everyone in the spirit, the Christmas jumpers surely will. Across the way at the Barbican’s main hall, ‘Christmas at the Movies’ sees the London Concert Orchestra playing choice festive cuts from ‘Elf’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Grinch’ on Saturday, December 16.