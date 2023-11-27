London
Christmas at Regent Street Cinema

  • Film
Love actually
DR
Time Out says

It’s wall-to-wall festive cheer at the West End’s chic and historic cinema this year, with the newly restored 35mm projector unleashing a few Michaelmas masterpieces. The celluloid goodness takes in ‘The Muppet Christmas’ Carol and ‘Die Hard’, as well as ‘Elf’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Love Actually’, and a singalong screening of Ryan Reynolds Christmas caper ‘Spirited’. And if you know any of the songs to that, seriously, take the rest of the year off. To raise spirits even higher, there’ll be Tony’s Chocolonely goodies on offer and tickets are only a tenner. 

Details

