Whether you love grindhouse, slashers, psychological horror or just have a thing for big dudes in hockey masks, London’s Arrow FrightFest is probably already flashing on your radar. Over five days in August, Leicester Square will again play host to a veritable feast of first-rate horrors, B-movie brilliance and the odd cult curio and a small army of horrorheads will be there to soak it up the viscera.

There are dozens of movies on the programme – which kicks off on August 25 – including 32 world premieres, so those genre lovers will be the first to clap eyes on a fair chunk of them. Here’s five films to make a Nic Cage-style beeline for.



