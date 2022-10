Korean cinema is big right now – and thanks to ‘Squid Game’, its telly is doing all right too. The Emmy-winning star of that Netflix smash, Lee Jung-Jae, is directing this Asian cinema shindig’s high-octane opener ‘The Hunt’.

Look out for: New films from Japan, Taiwan and China, too – and restored classics by Hou Hsiao-hsien and Edward Yang.

Various venues. Oct 19-30. Festival passes from £81.44.