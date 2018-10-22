The best film events in London this week

One-off screenings, festivals, seasons, double bills and more. Each week we bring you the very best of London’s alternative film events
By Time Out Film |
Advertising

We round up the best film events happening outside London’s multiplexes: from major international film festivals to classic seasons at the BFI, and from double bills and all-nighters to one-off screenings and Q&As with stars, filmmakers or experts. London also has a thriving DIY film club scene in pubs, restaurants, galleries and pop-up venues, and in the summer months you’ll find a wealth of outdoor screenings in parks and gardens across the city.

Advertising
Advertising
6

‘Momentum Generation’

It’s big Tuesday at the Genesis with this surf doc featuring genius wave-riders like Kelly Slater and Shane Dorian.

Genesis. Tue Oct 23, 8pm. £15.

Advertising
Advertising
See what's on at the cinema this week
Advertising
View on Map
Expand Map
This page was migrated to our new look automatically. Let us know if anything looks off at feedback@timeout.com