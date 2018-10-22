The best film events in London this week
We round up the best film events happening outside London’s multiplexes: from major international film festivals to classic seasons at the BFI, and from double bills and all-nighters to one-off screenings and Q&As with stars, filmmakers or experts. London also has a thriving DIY film club scene in pubs, restaurants, galleries and pop-up venues, and in the summer months you’ll find a wealth of outdoor screenings in parks and gardens across the city.
A Matter of Life and Death
Is this the greatest Powell and Pressburger movie of them all? It’s definitely the best one with David Niven.
Bringing Up Baby
This screwball classic features Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant and one large leopard.
In the Heat of the Night
They’ll be calling him ‘Mister Tibbs’ in Wimbledon next Tuesday night.
Apollo 13
Astronautical derring-do in space courtesy of Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and a ton of tinfoil.
Psychology at the Movies – ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
A screening of the Miloš Forman classic is followed by a Q&A with top psychiatrists.
‘Momentum Generation’
It’s big Tuesday at the Genesis with this surf doc featuring genius wave-riders like Kelly Slater and Shane Dorian.
Been So Long
Tinge Krishnan’s Camden-set musical plays as part of Reclaim the Fame with Birds’ Eye View, a new initiative championing female filmmakers.
‘St Wenceslas’
Czechoslovakia’s biggest silent film kicks off the Czech100: Made in Prague festival accompanied by a choir.
70 Years of Israeli Cinema
Four days of films by Israeli and Arab directors. Look out for ‘The Unorthodox’.
IWM Short Film Festival
Peter Jackson’s amazing ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ screens at 5pm every day. See it as soon as you can.