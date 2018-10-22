The best film events in London this week

We round up the best film events happening outside London’s multiplexes: from major international film festivals to classic seasons at the BFI, and from double bills and all-nighters to one-off screenings and Q&As with stars, filmmakers or experts. London also has a thriving DIY film club scene in pubs, restaurants, galleries and pop-up venues, and in the summer months you’ll find a wealth of outdoor screenings in parks and gardens across the city.