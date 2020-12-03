Here’s why you might want to check out Hemp Vision

You’ve probably heard of, or possibly even tried, CBD by now: it’s everywhere. And if you haven’t? Well, allow us to intro you a little more. It’s real name is cannabidiol and more often than not it’s used in oil form. And as you may have guessed from the name, it comes from the marijuana plant – but don’t worry (or do?), you’re not gonna get stoned from this stuff.

Unlike the stoner stuff, CBD won’t give you the munchies, or a strangely strong desire to sit on the sofa watching crap TV. What makes it popular is that people claim it eases their anxiety and helps them relax. Now, we can’t attest to all that, but even if there’s a psychosomatic chance it could help put people at ease in this turbulent time, it could be worth a go. So, want to all the fuss is about for yourself? Then checking out Hemp Vision could be a good idea.

You’ll find the Hemp Vision store in Sidcup, where they stock all manner of CBD products. As well as oils, you’ll find topical creams, capsules and even edible gummies. But if you don’t fancy making that schlep – or you’re not allowed – there’s also an online store where you can order items for delivery, which is pretty handy right now.

So, why Hemp Vision specifically, you may ask? First and foremost, you should always get CBD from a reputable supplier (there are plenty of mislabeled, low-quality products circulating online), but just to whet your appetite, here are few more reasons you might want to check them out. But first some legal stuff...

Before taking CBD you should consult a medical professional. Especially if you have been on other types of medication. You should only use CBD products that come with a complete lab test report.