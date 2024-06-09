Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill

Time Out says

Wherever you go in the Churchill - in the bar, by the fireplace, even next to your bedside table - you get a strange sense that there’s someone watching you. Because there is. Winston Churchill’s likeness is a signature across the hotel. Paintings of him and copies of his artwork are dotted across the lobby, restaurant, bar and bedrooms, with themed mugs and cocktail books for sale in the on-site shop. There’s even a life-size statue of the ol’ chap at The Churchill Bar so you’ll never drink an Old Fashioned alone.

Here comes the spoiler: the hotel doesn’t have any historical connection to WC. Its architect was a Churchill fanboy, making it more of a Disneyland for WW2 geeks and American tourists (including Barack Obama who stayed at the hotel during his pre-election campaign in 2008).

But what the Churchill lacks in political legacy it makes up for in service and comfort. Staff are accommodating without being overbearing. While the rooms are simple and elegant, decorated with grey walls, white bedding, a sturdy wooden writing desk and a royal purple armchair. The jerk to the 21st century comes in the bathroom which has been fitted with a Millenium Falcon-esque smart-toilet - which makes a loo stop a lot more exciting than it should be.

The food also stands on its own, with executive chef Carlo Martino serving up a British ingredient-driven menu at The Montagu Kitchen, featuring dishes like English asparagus with a spinach sauce, pea and shallots ravioli, as well as the quintessential Sunday roast. We think the British Bulldog would approve.

Neighbourhood

The Marylebone hotel overlooks Portman Square Garden and is less than a 10 minute walk to Hyde Park. Marble Arch is the nearest tube stop, which can be reached within five minutes on foot. And depending on whether you take a left or right from the lobby you’ll either smell money at high-end shopping destination New Bond Street or get to taste authentic Middle Eastern dishes on Edgware Road.

Nearby

The Wallace Collection is home to hundreds of paintings and sculptures. Its restaurant is one of the city’s best hidden gems and serves up the best cauli steak in the capital.

Marylebone village feels like a slice of Paris in London with its chic boutiques, wellness stores and curb-side coffee culture.

Cadenhead’s Tasting Room pours vintage whiskies from Scotland’s oldest independent bottlers.

Time Out tip

Order the Maestra Bertha tequila cocktail at The Churchill Bar, one of its 12 ‘make do and mend’ drinks made from rainwater harvested from the roof and leftovers from breakfast. If you’re in the immersive mood, there’s also, inevitably, a cigar menu featuring hand-picked sticks from the Dominican Republic to Nicaragua.