quirky airbnbs in the UK, time out uk, time out london, best places to stay in the uk, pilot house scotland
Courtesy: Airbnb

Quirky Airbnbs in the UK

Where you hit on holiday doesn't have to be boring. From treehouses to tiny homes and everything in between...

Written by
Camila Karalyte
Isn’t the UK just perfectly splendid? Apart from maybe the unpredictable weather, house prices, and the eternal debates on how to make the perfect cup of tea (milk first, fyi). But at its core, the UK is a wonderful place to be and we wouldn't have it any other way. What other country can say that a dedicated Shrek rave is part of its thriving culture? That's what makes the country so great. 

And speaking of ogres, have you ever wanted to sleep in a swamp? No? We didn't think so. But how about sleeping in a spaceship, or resting your head in an army tank, or living it up in a pink house that Barbie would approve of? We've searched the breadth of the country to find the quirkiest Airbnbs in the UK to make your holiday that extra bit special. Because you are a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.



Quirky UK Airbnbs

The Spodnic UFO in Templeton, Wales
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The Spodnic UFO in Templeton, Wales

Why did the alien like his spaceship so much? Because it was out of this world! And you'll be saying the same for this Spodnic spaceship Airbnb in Wales. Because why settle for anything boring on your trip to the Welsh countryside? A place to release your inner child, this quirky Airbnb is a great place for the whole family. Sleeping two adults in a double bed and two children in bunk beds, the self-contained dome has everything you'll need for a comfy stay - although the alien in the corner might keep you on edge. There's an outdoor (covered) kitchen next to your spaceship with a fridge, electric cooker, running water, and cooking essentials, plus a dining area to enjoy your meals. You'll also have access to the six-person hot tub that overlooks the woodland area so you can sit back and relax with the aliens. There's a toilet and shower inside a Tardis, too. Yes, we're serious. 

The pink house in Tiptree, Essex
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The pink house in Tiptree, Essex

Pink to make the boys - and everyone on the street - wink. This pink house Airbnb in Essex is definitely the centre of attention in this countryside location. Only down the road from the quaint village of Tiptree and less than 30 mins from Colchester, this quirky Airbnb is the place to be for hen dos or any celebratory occasion. Sleeping up to 16(!) guests, grab your closest pals and bask in the luxuriously pink and floral home, there's not a single wall left beige and boring (even the garden is decorated to the max). You'll have access to a hot tub, pool table, two lounges, and a saloon bar, making this the most incredible place to entertain your group. A beautiful art installation of vibrancy, luxury, and sparkles. Bring your sunnies, you'll need them to shield your eyes. 

The corn bin in Sedlescombe, East Sussex
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The corn bin in Sedlescombe, East Sussex

No, not a compost bin. This converted corn bin Airbnb has thankfully been cleared out of corn to offer you a cosy place to rest on your trip to East Sussex. The old corn silo, located on a private airfield, is unique and despite its baked-bean-can-like exterior, is very comfortable and has all your usual modern amenities inside. Sleeping up to four people, this quirky Airbnb will give you some peace and serenity with its charming country decor and rustic atmosphere, and the nearest beach is only seven miles away. With a fully-equipped kitchen, dining area, lounge area, and bathroom with shower, it'll be your home away from home, except cooler (no offence). Who even knew corn bins existed? Not us. 

The country helicopter in Ream Hills, Preston
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The country helicopter in Ream Hills, Preston

The sky is the limit when it comes to quirky Airbnbs across the UK. No, really, we mean it. This helicopter Airbnb in Preston will have you soaring with joy and living your pilot dream. The converted Lynx helicopter sleeps four guests in a double bed and two floor mattresses, and while it's not the most luxurious place, it's definitely a memorable one. The Airbnb includes a kitchen sink, mini fridge and microwave, heater, LED TV, and LED lighting for the vibes. Onsite there are communal facilities like a toilet and shower block, plus private decking attached to the 'copter for al fresco dining and drinks. A charming and unusual little place for a memorable and relaxing break. 

The railway carriage in Willersley, Herefordshire
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The railway carriage in Willersley, Herefordshire

A classic vintage railway carriage converted into a quirky little Airbnb. Enjoy a peaceful stay at the heart of the Herefordshire countryside, with gorgeous views of the Black Mountains. A secluded haven, step back in time by staying in this vintage carriage that has all the modern facilities you need, plus garden space to bask in the warm British summer sunshine (or rain if you don't mind). This homely Airbnb features a dining area for four people, a well-equipped kitchen with appliances, a double bedroom, shower room and toilet, plus bunkbeds sleeping two people (suitable for children but a slight squeeze for adults). Proper British vibes.

The aluminium pilot house in Drimnin, Scotland
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. The aluminium pilot house in Drimnin, Scotland

We said we were going to give you quirky, and so we are... This aluminium pilot house Airbnb is designed by Architects Roderick James and Amanda Markham and offers you a contemporary and unusual place to stay on your travels to Scotland. Made from sheet aluminium for the exterior and corrugated aluminium for the interior, it has a certain sci-fi vibe to it but is designed with your comfort in mind. The two-floor Airbnb has a sitting room, a kitchen, a shower room, and a bedroom with a queen-sized bed, making this a great stop for a couple's getaway. There's a wood-burning stove to give you a cosy atmosphere and the wrap-around balcony around the home offers 360 views of rural land. How peaceful. 

The army tank in St. Ives, Cornwall
Courtesy: Airbnb

7. The army tank in St. Ives, Cornwall

At a time when upcycling is trendy, it's no wonder we're seeing so many different vehicles and buildings repurposed into cool and quirky accommodations, like this army tank Airbnb in St. Ives. Reconnect with nature in this converted army tank, perfect for two guests wanting a unique trip to the gorgeous Cornish destination. Inside the tank, you'll find a comfy double bed with doors that open onto the private garden space. You'll have access to a basic but well-equipped camping kitchen, plus a fire pit, a BBQ, and outdoor seating so you can watch the sunrises with your morning cuppa. You'll be surrounded by nothing but nature and rescued farm animals like pigs, ponies, and sheep. Very rustic and earthy. 

 

The flying saucer in Redberth, South Pembrokeshire
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. The flying saucer in Redberth, South Pembrokeshire

If one extraterrestrial Airbnb wasn't enough, you're in luck. This flying saucer UFO Airbnb in South Pembrokeshire is very futuristic and trendy, isn't everyone after a glass dining table these days? The UFO sleeps four guests in one double bed and two singles, ideal for small families or friends. Located on a camping site away from bustling towns and cities, you'll be close to the lovely beach town of Tenby and surrounded by rural quietness. The Airbnb has a dining area and basic facilities like a kettle and microwave, with more kitchen facilities on-site away from the Airbnb. Do you think aliens visit Wales often?

The barn conversion in Lincolnshire
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. The barn conversion in Lincolnshire

Exposed brick fans, this one is for you. A unique barn conversion in a former dovecote, this Airbnb is ideal for a relaxing break away with your other half, or on your own (go on, treat yourself). Inside, you'll be greeted by a sea of exposed brick, giving an urban side to this otherwise rustic and charming home. Packed full of modern amenities, you'll struggle to leave at the end of your trip. Make use of the private, wood-fired hot tub in the garden before stepping back inside and lounging in front of the Smart TV and electric wood burner. There's a fully-equipped kitchen that has bifold doors leading outdoors and provides you with picturesque views while you cook. The bedroom consists of a king-sized bed and Smart TV, and for really cosy vibes you've got underfloor heating. We're jealous.

