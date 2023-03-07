1. The Spodnic UFO in Templeton, Wales
Why did the alien like his spaceship so much? Because it was out of this world! And you'll be saying the same for this Spodnic spaceship Airbnb in Wales. Because why settle for anything boring on your trip to the Welsh countryside? A place to release your inner child, this quirky Airbnb is a great place for the whole family. Sleeping two adults in a double bed and two children in bunk beds, the self-contained dome has everything you'll need for a comfy stay - although the alien in the corner might keep you on edge. There's an outdoor (covered) kitchen next to your spaceship with a fridge, electric cooker, running water, and cooking essentials, plus a dining area to enjoy your meals. You'll also have access to the six-person hot tub that overlooks the woodland area so you can sit back and relax with the aliens. There's a toilet and shower inside a Tardis, too. Yes, we're serious.