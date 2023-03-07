Where you hit on holiday doesn't have to be boring. From treehouses to tiny homes and everything in between...

Isn’t the UK just perfectly splendid? Apart from maybe the unpredictable weather, house prices, and the eternal debates on how to make the perfect cup of tea (milk first, fyi). But at its core, the UK is a wonderful place to be and we wouldn't have it any other way. What other country can say that a dedicated Shrek rave is part of its thriving culture? That's what makes the country so great.

And speaking of ogres, have you ever wanted to sleep in a swamp? No? We didn't think so. But how about sleeping in a spaceship, or resting your head in an army tank, or living it up in a pink house that Barbie would approve of? We've searched the breadth of the country to find the quirkiest Airbnbs in the UK to make your holiday that extra bit special. Because you are a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

