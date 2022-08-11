Belfast International Youth Hostel
This Queen's Quarter hostel is the place to go if you're after something cheap as chips. You can get a bed for as little as £15/n in a dorm or £55/n for a private room with en suite. Don't expect ultimate luxury, this is basic accommodation, but it's clean and it has the Causeway Café in-house, which serves breakfast for under a fiver. There's also a a shared kitchen and laundry room for those looking for more self-catering. Attractions, resturants, bars and clubs are all within walking distance.