An exterior view of the Titanic Museum building in Belfast at night time
The best cheap hotels in Belfast

Planning to visit this most vibrant of cities? Here’s our selection of the best cheap hotels in Belfast

Danielle Goldstein
Time Out editors
Considering a trip to Northern Ireland? A visit to Belfast is a no-brainer. It boasts world-class attractions like Titanic Belfast, a vibrant indie art scene, hundreds of intimate music venues and three Michelin-starred restaurants. For all its difficult history, this is a city that’s seriously on the up, but it still a host of cheap hotels to stay in while you’re exploring it all. Here are our picks of the best cheap hotels in Belfast. Now all you have to do is get booking.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Belfast

Belfast's best cheap hotels

Belfast International Youth Hostel
Belfast International Youth Hostel

This Queen's Quarter hostel is the place to go if you're after something cheap as chips. You can get a bed for as little as £15/n in a dorm or £55/n for a private room with en suite. Don't expect ultimate luxury, this is basic accommodation, but it's clean and it has the Causeway Café in-house, which serves breakfast for under a fiver. There's also a a shared kitchen and laundry room for those looking for more self-catering. Attractions, resturants, bars and clubs are all within walking distance.

The 1852 Hotel
The 1852 Hotel

Situated in the lively Queens Quarter, The 1852 is the perfect choice for visitors looking for a spot of good nightlife. Not only is it surrounded by pubs and clubs, but the rooms are right above Town Square cafe and bar, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Ulster Museum and the Botanical Gardens are just ten-minutes' walk away, while Queens University is even closer. The rooms are smart and clean, if a little bare. Wifi is free, breakfast is a tenner and you can check in and out via your phone.

Hotel Etap Belfast
Hotel Etap Belfast

Etap is a modern budget hotel that has you covered in terms of great value Belfast accomodation. It's in a great location and has bright, simply styled, smartly designed rooms, with free wifi and air conditioning. There are cocoon en suite rooms that sleep up to three, a lounge area with 24-hour snacks and drinks, and free parking, plus an unlimited buffet breakfast that will cost you a little extra.

The Malone
The Malone

A hotel that’s slightly out of the city centre, but in Belfast’s vibrant university area, which makes it handy if you want to visit the Botanic Gardens and independent shops on Lisburn Road. The Malone is large and modern, with both straightforward rooms and self-catering apartments. The decor is a little dated, but full of charm and accompanied by monochrome en suites, tea- and coffee-making facilities, free wifi and parking, and breakfast at a decent rate. If you don’t fancy eating out, a £20 per person supplement buys you a three-course dinner in the onsite restaurant.

Standing Stones Lodge
Standing Stones Lodge

If you're visiting Belfast by car, then Standing Stones Lodge is a good, affordable option. Situated about 15 minutes from the airport and 25 from central Belfast, this spot offers free convenient parking, modern private rooms with en suites and all the usual extras, a bar and a breakfast room, where you'll find the free brekkie. You'll be surrounded by stunning rural views and have easy access to hiking trails in the Belfast hills via Divis and the Black Mountain.

Lwr Ormeau Guest House
Lwr Ormeau Guest House

This little guest house set above a cafe is a cute, affordable otpion in central Belfast. Rooms are private, with sinks, tea- and coffee-making facilities, TVs and towels. A shared bathroom with a power shower is accessible in the corridor. A hot breakfast is included too, which, for £55/n, ain't half bad.

Roseleigh House
Roseleigh House

As the lovely clematis that frames the front door attests to, the Roseleigh is run by owners who take pride in their guesthouse. The love and care extends to the six en-suite rooms that mix old-fashioned furniture with modern, colourful soft furnishings and textiles. The digital radios in each room is a nice touch, too. You’ll also find free wifi, parking and a full Irish breakfast to get stuck into.

Hotel ibis Belfast Queens Quarter
Hotel ibis Belfast Queens Quarter

This particular budget option is close to the Botanic Gardens in Queens Quarter, in a redbrick Victorian bulding that’s been extended. Rooms here offer free parking and wifi. The 56 en suite rooms here are both big and functional, if a little characterless in decor (muted colours, laminate flooring and white bathrooms). But they all come with air conditioning, TVs, tea- and coffee-making facilities and shower rooms. A bar and restaurant add to the appeal, as does an excellent breakfast selection (for an extra charge).

Botanic Rest
Botanic Rest

This B&B is based in a Victorian house that’s been refurbed into a set of modern rooms that come in at terrifically good value. The rooms and bathrooms aren’t big, but they do come in a wide range of styles, and all with tea- and coffee-making facilities, as well as free cooked breakfasts, wifi and a large lounge area where tea and coffee are available 24/7.

