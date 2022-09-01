Heading to one of the most vibrant cities in the UK? Check out our list of the best hotels in Belfast before you do

Every bit as picture-postcard as Dublin on the other side of the border, in recent years Belfast has finally been getting its proper dues as a terrifically exciting, fascinating city break destination. From the Game of Thrones hype through to Titanic Studios and the MAC, Belfast is smack-bang in the cultural spotlight – exactly where it should be.

RECOMMENDED: the best restaurants in Belfast.

RECOMMENDED: the best things to do in Belfast.

Once you’re done exploring Belfast’s four quarters, trekking your way between the cathedral and shipyards, Queen’s and Gaeltecht, you’ll need a proper place to kick back and relax. Which is where we come in: read on for Belfast’s best hotels.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.