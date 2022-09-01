The best hotels in Belfast

The Merchant is, with little doubt, the swankiest kid on the block. And indeed the block in question is the liveliest in the city. Its grandiose Victorian architecture might look a tad imposing, but inside the vibe is far more informal – with a riot of colours coming together to form a fun, eccentric decor. The 62 rooms are equally distinct, with those in the original building focusing on period details, and the extension rooms featuring seriously contemporary styling. All have original artwork and free wi-fi. Head to the rooftop to make use of the gym and spa with giant hot tub – as you’d expect at this altitude, there are great views across the city.
Every bit as picture-postcard as Dublin on the other side of the border, in recent years Belfast has finally been getting its proper dues as a terrifically exciting, fascinating city break destination. From the Game of Thrones hype through to Titanic Studios and the MAC, Belfast is smack-bang in the cultural spotlight – exactly where it should be.
Once you’re done exploring Belfast’s four quarters, trekking your way between the cathedral and shipyards, Queen’s and Gaeltecht, you’ll need a proper place to kick back and relax. Which is where we come in: read on for Belfast’s best hotels.
