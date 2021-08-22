Location and price are everything at a newly refurbished hotel with a hint of old-world Edwardian glamour

This newly-spruced 283-room 5-star hotel has some stories to tell: It opened as the Piccadilly Hotel back in 1908, survived the Blitz (the building opposite wasn’t so lucky), and has been best known in recent years as Le Méridien. Then, just quietly during lockdown, it reopened as The Dilly – short for ‘Piccadilly’, see – although a sense of 1900s grandeur still permeates, from its plush lobby and ornate Oak Room, to the pavilion-style balcony restaurant that serenely overlooks the madcap thoroughfare that is Piccadilly.



The rooms are quiet, comfy and newly refurbished, but the location is the major selling point: There are endless things to do within ten minutes’ walk. And unlike most West End hotels, the room rates won’t lay waste to your bank balance (they start at around £239/night) – even if the neighbouring Burlington Arcade probably will.



Neighbourhood:

The Dilly is 50 or so yards from Piccadilly Circus, a few minutes’ stroll from St James’s Park, and bookworms should note, a novella’s throw from London’s biggest bookshop. You will not be bored.



Nearby:

1. Chutney Mary: If it’s a special occasion or you’re just looking to spice up your life, this reliably fab Indian fine dining spot is less than ten minutes’ stroll away.

2. Dover Street Market: Fashionistas should head straight for this temple of cool on Haymarket.

3. Burlington Arcade: The challenge is getting from one end of this grand old jewellery boutique-athon to the other without spending your life savings on a watch.

Time Out tip:

Bring your swimming trunks and sports gear – the hotel prides itself on its ornate basement pool, squash courts and gym. And if you’re coming with kids, book in for a Peter Rabbit afternoon tea in The Terrace restaurant.