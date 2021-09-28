Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Discovery Day: Hair-Raising Halloween

Discovery Day: Hair-Raising Halloween

Kids, Workshops and classes The LookOut , Hyde Park Tuesday October 26 2021 - Thursday October 28 2021 Free
Nature trail at Hyde Park Discovery days
Photograph: Hyde Park

A family-friendly open day with a spooky twist for Halloween. Little ones can explore the witches’ den, make their way through an eerie nature trail and create potions using herbs and plants from the garden. There will also be mask-making, clay-crafting and spooky stories. Visit the event page to book a spot or just drop in on the day.

Details
Event website: https://www.royalparks.org.uk/whats-on/upcoming-events/discovery-day-hair-raising-halloween7
Venue name: The LookOut
Address: Hyde Park
W2 2UH
Transport: Tube: Hyde Park Corner
Price: Free

Dates And Times
