Discovery Day: Hair-Raising Halloween
A family-friendly open day with a spooky twist for Halloween. Little ones can explore the witches’ den, make their way through an eerie nature trail and create potions using herbs and plants from the garden. There will also be mask-making, clay-crafting and spooky stories. Visit the event page to book a spot or just drop in on the day.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.royalparks.org.uk/whats-on/upcoming-events/discovery-day-hair-raising-halloween7
|Venue name:
|The LookOut
|Address:
|
Hyde Park
W2 2UH
|Transport:
|Tube: Hyde Park Corner
|Price:
|Free
