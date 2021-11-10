Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Noir Kringle: The Black Santa’s Grotto Experience

Kids Crooked Billet Yard , Shoreditch Saturday December 18 2021 - Monday December 20 2021
Photograph: Noir Kringle

Set up in 2018 by a mother in search of positive Black representation at Christmastime for her children, Noir Kringle offers a full-on grotto experience with a Black Santa. Kids can tour his vintage workshop surrounded by glitter, presents, stockings and Christmassy sounds and smells. The 45-minute experience includes activities like storytelling, making Mrs Kringle’s magic reindeer feed, mini elf school and, of course, a meet-and-greet – and photo op – with Father Christmas, who will give each child a present. It sounds super fun, but also an important step towards introducing more diversity into Christmas and extending inclusion to (whisper it) fictional characters.

The first batch of tickets for Noir Kringle has sold out, but the organisers will be doing a second release with more time slots. Keep your eye on their website and social media for details.

