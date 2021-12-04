Percy the Park Keeper’s Winter Wander Trail
This winter, four of the National Trust’s London properties – Ham House and Garden, Osterley Park and House, Rainham Hall and Morden Hall Park – will welcome children to explore their grounds by following a special trail set by author and illustrator Nick Butterworth’s Percy the Park Keeper character. There will be games and activities along the way and many opportunities to spot wildlife, as well as a photo op with Percy and a prize at the end. Meanwhile, the insides of the houses will be decorated in the style of Christmases past, with their cafés serving festive treats.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/features/explore-percy-the-park-keepers-winter-wander-trails
|Venue name:
|Osterley Park and House
|Address:
|
Jersey Rd (off Thornbury Rd)
Isleworth
London
TW7 4RB
|Transport:
|Tube: Osterley
|Price:
|£2
Dates And Times
Morden Hall Park
£2
