Percy the Park Keeper’s Winter Wander Trail

Kids Multiple venues Saturday December 4 2021 - Tuesday January 4 2022
National Trust Percy the Park Keeper Winter Wander Trail
Illustration: Nick Butterworth 2021

Time Out says

This winter, four of the National Trust’s London properties – Ham House and Garden, Osterley Park and House, Rainham Hall and Morden Hall Park – will welcome children to explore their grounds by following a special trail set by author and illustrator Nick Butterworth’s Percy the Park Keeper character. There will be games and activities along the way and many opportunities to spot wildlife, as well as a photo op with Percy and a prize at the end. Meanwhile, the insides of the houses will be decorated in the style of Christmases past, with their cafés serving festive treats.

Details
Event website: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/features/explore-percy-the-park-keepers-winter-wander-trails
Venue name: Osterley Park and House
Address: Jersey Rd (off Thornbury Rd)
Isleworth
London
TW7 4RB
Transport: Tube: Osterley
Price: £2

