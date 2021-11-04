Santa doesn’t set up grottos in any old hotels, you know. He chooses top-tier establishments when he stays in London. Like the West End’s Strand Palace hotel, where he will be taking up residence for a few weeks this winter. And this isn’t any old grotto, either. Here, kids can meet furry creatures on a snowy tundra, watch the elves beavering away in a Victorian toy workshop, wander through an enchanted forest and, of course, say hello to Father Christmas, who will give them a present. If you and the little ones find yourselves feeling a bit peckish after that adventure, you can tuck into a festive afternoon tea (for an additional fee) in the hotel’s art deco dining room, Haxells. And while you’re munching on turkey and cranberry finger sandwiches and Christmas tree biscuits, you can decorate gingerbread men. Tasty!