Pride in London 2018: the most awesome afterparties
London’s biggest LGBT celebration of the year is also a great excuse to party. Here are the clubs and bars to head to after dark
As day turns to dusk on Saturday July 7, and the Pride parade floats are sent back to their garages, you'll be wanting somewhere vibey to keep the party going. Here's our pick of this year's most glittery and atmospheric Pride night bashes...
The best Pride parties
Little Gay Brother x Pride in London
These rising stars of the LGBTQ club scene are hosting a queer mega-rave on Pride night, at the surprisingly excellent and still new-ish rave cave Omeara in London Bridge. Everyone's invited. Come for eye-catching looks, joyous drag shows, an always friendly crowd and perfectly-pitched house and disco beats – this time supplied by Dungeon Meat, Maze & Masters, Fannar and James Philips. Recent cameos from the likes of Eats Everything also give the party an unexpected air, but DJs always take a back seat to the dancers everytime.
Sodom & Begorrah: Pride
Haggerston's The Glory has become the jewel in east London's queer crown, and their Pride night offering is typically inventive. It's a "BIG GAY IRISH PRIDE PARTY" - their words and capitalisation - commemorating not just gay emancipation but Ireland's decision to #Repealthe8th and usher in abortion reform. Expect drag queens, live music and... you have been warned... 'Riverdance'.
Sink the Pink: The Colour Ball
Sink the Pink rank among London's biggest party-starters because they flick a V-sign to the idea of gender norms and raid the dressing-up box like a precocious toddler. On Pride night they'll be taking over the 5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton for one of their biggest bashes yet. Expect glitter, lip-syncs and a big-name headliner.
Duckie
For many years the Duckie posse ran a "Gay Shame" party on Pride day as an irreverent alternative to the angel wings and tanned torsos of the main Soho celebrations. This year, they'll be hosting their regular Saturday night bash at the beloved Royal Vauxhall Tavern, giving Pride-goers a louche and laid-back afterparty option. Expect weird and wonderful performances, charismatic compering from Amy Lamé, and house DJs the Readers Wifes spinning everything from Britpop to Britney.
Pride Night at G-A-Y
If you're never been to G-A-Y on Pride night, it's definitely worth a try - as long as you're prepared to arrive relatively early to beat the queues. Basically, the whole of huge underground bunker Heaven will be filled with LGBTQ clubbers from across the UK and beyond, and if you prefer Kylie to Kraftwerk, the music will keep you on the floor for hours.
