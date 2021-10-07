Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Disney Snatch Game 3 - Villains

LGBTQ+ Two Brewers , Clapham Wednesday November 17 2021
The Disney Snatch Game club night at the Two Brewers
Photo: Happily Ever Poofter
As its title suggests, this drag night is based on a popular challenge from, ahem, a certain TV drag competition. This time around, six up-and-coming performers will impersonate iconic Disney villains in a bid to be crowned the ‘snatchiest’ of them all. Just don’t expect their takes on these classic characters to be quite as PG as Walt originally envisaged... 

On the night, there will also be a special halftime performance from Shar Cooterie, winner of the last Disney Snatch Game, and an auction raising funds for local HIV charity Wandsworth Oasis. Book early to avoid disappointment and feeling like one of Ursula’s ‘poor unfortunate souls’. 

Event website: https://www.outsavvy.com/event/7147/disney-snatch-game-3-villains
Venue name: Two Brewers
Address: 114 Clapham High Street
London
SW4 7UJ
Transport: Tube: Clapham Common tube

