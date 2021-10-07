Disney Snatch Game 3 - Villains

As its title suggests, this drag night is based on a popular challenge from, ahem, a certain TV drag competition. This time around, six up-and-coming performers will impersonate iconic Disney villains in a bid to be crowned the ‘snatchiest’ of them all. Just don’t expect their takes on these classic characters to be quite as PG as Walt originally envisaged...

On the night, there will also be a special halftime performance from Shar Cooterie, winner of the last Disney Snatch Game, and an auction raising funds for local HIV charity Wandsworth Oasis. Book early to avoid disappointment and feeling like one of Ursula’s ‘poor unfortunate souls’.