Leading LGBTQ+ Londoners on the places where they’ve felt queer joy

Rob Madge, West End performer and writer of ‘My Son’s A Queer’ - Old Compton Street

Photograph: Mark Senior / Shutterstock

‘I first came to London as a wide-eyed nine-year-old, performing in Mary Poppins. The theatre was next door to G-A-Y, so I was instantly thrust into this explosion of colour and queerness. It was so exciting to walk down the street and see people who were unashamed and unabashed and liberated. Now, the Admiral Duncan on Old Compton street is my local. There’s an unspoken truth behind being in these spaces. You’re not just there for a drink, you’re there for the kind of community it’s hard to access in other places.’

Erin Doherty, actor - The Understudy Bar

Photograph: Shutterstock

‘Working in theatre, I feel surrounded by a supportive queer community. It’s not spoken, it’s just there. You don’t have to seek it out, which is good for me because I’m not a night owl or a party head: I prefer to get a Monmouth coffee and walk down Southbank. But I do love The Understudy Bar, because it’s a place where anyone’s welcome. My Dad’s very supportive, he’s the kind of person who will just rock up to a random matinee I’m performing at. One day after he came to see me we went to The Understudy together, and he was like "this is cool". I felt like my whole identity was just accepted.’

Joe Lycett, comedian - Hard Cock Life

Photograph: Matt Crockett / Shutterstock

‘I had the most extraordinary experience at Hard Cock Life, a queer hip hop club night at Hangar in east London which runs a couple of times a year. The first time I went it sort of blew my mind with how refreshing and inclusive and fun it all was. All sorts of body types, a genuine sense of freedom, a massive dollop of humour and insanely good music. A total delight.’

Alexa Vox, cabaret performer - Soho Square

Photograph: Bethany Peters / Shutterstock

‘My space of queer and trans joy is Soho Square, and this year is even more special because for the first time, we going to have a trans-led trans stage situated there during Pride. As a queer kid growing up through Section 28 I used to hang out there and meet up with friends. I’ve got many stories, some of which you just couldn’t print, but let’s just say I’ve had many a happy ending in Soho Square.’

Rhys’s Pieces, cabaret performer - The Glory

Photograph: Captured by Corinne / Shutterstock

‘The Glory is a pillar of my queer existence. It’s sweaty, it’s sexy, it’s home. I grew up in Hackney so I’ve known the area literally from birth: The Glory’s across the street from my nan’s house. I won Lipsync 1000 in 2018, just after my mother passed, and that night was so pivotal for me: I met so many people who’ve become my queer chosen family. It led to me doing so many amazing things with its owners John Sizzle and Jonny Woo. I’ve even found outfits that I wear to perform on the streets outside The Glory - I’m an east London lad, you gotta be thrifty.’

Mala, singer and Pride’s Got Talent finalist - St Matthew’s Church, Bethnal Green

Photograph: Kathleen Holman / Shutterstock

‘I grew up in the Philippines as a Catholic and I have a complicated relationship with that. We used to go to church every Sunday and I’d resent it. But now, I look forward to it. Everything’s different. I feel queer joy every Sunday when I go to St Matthew’s Church, where Pink Singers rehearse. Outside, it’s an ugly ’70s building, but inside it’s just meditative. When you’re singing, time flies by. I’ve made so many friends, and we sing a song which sums up the choir: “You are my chosen family, we don’t need to be related to relate.”’

Shayshay, writer and director of The Bitten Peach - Hot Dog Studios, Hackney Wick

Photograph: Shay Shay / Hot Dog Studios

‘The very first time we did a photoshoot for The Bitten Peach, I remember our singer-songwriter Jason Kwan arriving at Hot Dog Studios straight from the airport, dragging a suitcase that contained a brand new rice cooker from Hong Kong. That first shoot featured only eight people. This year, 47 Asian cabaret performers took part in this showcase of our vibrant community. As the Bitten Peach grows, we may soon outgrow Hot Dog Studios, but it will always be the magical place where my queer Asian family was born.’

'Lost in TransAsian' by Bitten Peach is on at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern on July 11. @bittenpeachuk