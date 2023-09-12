London
London Eye
Rob Greig

There’s a huge promotion offering 40% off tickets to some of London’s best attractions

Bag a midweek bargain at The lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds London, Shrek’s Adventure! London, SEA LIFE and many more

Written by Time Out. Paid for by Merlin Entertainments.
Who doesn’t love a saving? We certainly do. And we particularly like this one, as it’s for days out at places that are particularly close to our hearts: London’s best attractions. Yep, those fine people at Merlin are slashing the prices to each and every one of their awesome experiences, which means for a limited time you can get 40% off midweek tickets.  

So, want to get high and take in some of London’s best views? Bag 40% off at The lastminute.com London Eye. Want to scare yourself, er, witless? Get 40% off the London Dungeon. Fancy a snap with a celebrity? Get 40% off at Madame Tussauds London. Want to head underwater and see what the fishies see? Get 40% off tickets to SEA LIFE. Fancy a fairytale adventure with a twist? Hit up Shrek’s Adventure! London with, yep, you guessed it, 40% off the ticket price.

But it gets better. Because not only can you visit all these incredible London attractions, the promotion also includes Merlin’s many venues across the UK. That means places like Warwick Castle, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Cadbury World and The Bear Grylls Adventure. Basically, this is your chance to have a serious chunk of fun for a fraction of the normal price. And who wouldn’t want a bit of that?

The Merlin Midweek Madness sale runs from Friday September 15 to October 12. Book from Tuesday to Thursday and get 40% off your general admissions tickets when purchased at least one day in advance. Terms and conditions apply. 

