Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Titanic: The Experience

Titanic: The Experience

Museums, Military and maritime Secret London location , London Friday December 17 2021 - Sunday March 20 2022
‘Titanic: The Exhibition’
Photograph: ‘Titanic: The Exhibition’

Time Out says

Experience history’s most famous maritime disaster for yourself

‘Titanic: The Exhibition’ will take visitors on a journey through the commissioning of the ship, and the huge publicity surrounding its first crossing of the Atlantic, bound for New York. Along with firsthand testimonies and objects, there will be detailed recreations of the ship’s interiors, based on contemporary photographs and the input of Titanic experts. It’s also a chance to see some of the actual artefacts from the ship, many never displayed before in the UK, and experience the disaster at first hand (in a good way). 

Details
Event website: https://feverup.com/m/104641
Venue name: Secret London location
Address:
 
Price: From £19.90

Dates And Times
You may also like