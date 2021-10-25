Waste Age: What Can Design Do? exhibition at the Design Museum

It’s undeniable that we are living in an age of waste. We all know we need to change our consumption and recycling habits, but some innovators are going further and exploring how design can tackle the problem of our throwaway culture. This exhibition features images and objects that highlight the devastating effect of excess waste, but also work by creators like Fernando Laposse, Stella McCartney, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Natsai Audrey Chieza, who are working on solutions to make fashion, construction, food, electronics and packaging more sustainable. The future doesn’t look so rubbish after all.