Aida review

Music, Classical and opera London Coliseum , Covent Garden Tuesday October 3 2017 - Saturday December 2 2017
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • 3 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
Book theatre tickets

Phelim McDermott presides over a stylish update of Verdi's tragic opera

Operatic spectacles don’t get much more humungous than Verdi’s ‘Aida’, with its teeming cast of Ancient Egyptians and grand temple scenes. Staged by Improbable boss Phelim McDermott, this new ENO production is suitably epic, conjuring up splendour with billowing silks and blindingly beautiful pyramid-shaped shafts of light. But his eclectic approach means it’s shot through with wit and human touches, too.

Its blue-haired heroine Aida is deeply, secretly in love with Radamès, a leading general – played with crowd-pleasing vigour by ENO favourite Gwyn Hughes Jones. Unfortunately, he’s caught someone else’s eye. ‘I will destroy you!’ sings the pharaoh’s jealous daughter Amneris, with admirable honesty, as she discovers that her servant Aida is her rival in love. This love triangle is set against a backdrop of simmering war: Aida is an Ethiopian prisoner, held at the Egyptian court as Radamès rides to defeat her people.

It’s a plot that’s robbed of dramatic tension by the campy pageantry of its temple scenes, and its characters’ almost divine ability to show up whenever some kind of intrigue is happening. Poor Amneris (Michelle DeYoung) struggles to create the requisite sense of menace in a series of challengingly geometric get-ups.

But elsewhere, McDermott fights against this static feel by injecting fluid, unearthly movements of all-female circus company Mimbre, who form towers or become a single, many-limbed temple deity. And there’s real warmth in Aida’s scenes with her vengeful father Amonasro: Latonia Moore’s performance is wonderfully subtle, conveying each fresh agony of her situation, and her voice blends with Musa Ngqungwana’s to richly emotive effect.

By: Alice Saville

Posted:

Venue name: London Coliseum
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4ES
Transport: Tube: Charing Cross
Price: £30-£125. Runs 2hr 55min
I thought the ENO's version of Aida was good and well-staged.  However, I did find the fact it was sung in English strangely off-putting!  The orchestra were fab, but I thought the singing couldn't really be heard above the music.  A good opera and one worth seeing if you are new to Opera as a taster.