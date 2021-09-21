The ’90s hip-hop giants are back for a twenty-fifth-anniversary tour for ‘The Score’

One of the biggest-selling bands of the ’90s thanks to their almost impossibly huge 1996 album ‘The Score’, hip-pop titans the Fugees stormed the charts and hearts of the world via classic singles like ‘Killing Me Softly’ and ‘Ready or Not, and their ultra-charismatic members Lauren Hill, Wyclef Jean, and to a certain extent, Pras. Although the group technically limped on for some time afterwards, they never made another record, with Hill and Lauren each scoring massive solo albums in the wake of ‘The Score’ and general acrimony descending thereafter – they disbanded in 2005.

Anyway, long story short, the band is getting back together for a short-ish international concert tour to celebrate ‘The Score’s twenty-fifth anniversary, and one of the dates is The O2, and it’s coming around remarkably soon: December 6. While it’ll be morbidly fascinating to see whether the band can keep their various simmering tensions in check, it should undoubtedly be a night of immaculate anthems performed by what are still three of the most charismatic performers in the biz.