Gigs to look forward to in London in 2021

Keep your fingers crossed for intimate gigs from homegrown London acts like Arlo Parks and Greentea Peng, and huge stadium shows from Lady Gaga and Stormzy

There’s no point beating around the bush: it’s been an abysmal period for the live music industry. From the cancellation of the summer festival season to venues – whether small and indie or large and world-renowned – all struggling to survive as thousands of gigs were postponed and cancelled. However, a new year and the prospect of a vaccine roll-out means there’s fresh optimism for the sweet sounds of live music meeting our ears again.

Huge London shows from the likes of Lady Gaga, Stormzy, Elton John and The Weeknd have all been given rescheduled dates for 2021, as have gigs from exciting local talents Arlo Parks, Greentea Peng and Nova Twins.

Here’s our pick of the best gigs in London in 2021 that you can still get tickets for. Do bear in mind that as the year plays out, even more postponements could be on the cards. Big shows rescheduled for early this year – like those from Avril Lavigne, Ozzy Osbourne, Yungblud, The Who and Harry Styles – are already due to be rescheduled yet again in 2021, so keep an eye out for those.

Whatever happens, absence makes the heart grow fonder. So you can be sure the first gigs we go to this year are going to be some of the best we’ve ever experienced.

RECOMMENDED: How to support London nightlife, now and in the future