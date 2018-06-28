Grimeborn 2018
Arcola Theatre's attitude-packed opera festival is back for 2018
Each summer, Dalston's much-loved Arcola Theatre transforms into a hotbed of bold, experimental and genre-blurring new operas. Take any opera-related stereotypes you might have and bin them: Grimeborn is all about finding new ways that music and theatre can collide, in the Arcola's intimate theatre spaces.
2018's teeming line-up kicks off with 'The Rape of Lucretia', a work by Benjamin Britten that pioneered a new, psychologically intense, more intimate style of opera. It's directed by Julia Burbach, who'll train her focus on the story's representation of women. There's also hot jazz show 'Swing Sister Swing', which'll hop its way through female-led dance history using a line-up of lindy hoppers and champion chorus line The Dinahs. 'A Fantastic Bohemian' is a promenade reimagining of an Offenbach opera set in Mexico City's movie studios. 'Opera Mouse' and 'Jazz Cat' are animal-inspired shows for kids. And Patrick Kennedy's European premiere of avant-garde rock-opera 'Elephant Steps' is an occult spectacular that's most definitely for grown-ups.
|Venue name:
|Arcola Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
24 Ashwin St
London
E8 3DL
|Transport:
|Dalston Kingsland or Dalston Junction Overground
|Price:
|£12-£26, £9.60-£20.80 concs
