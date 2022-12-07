The best gigs of 2022 in London

I’ve never been to Senegal, but Orchestra Baobab have regularly taken me there. And I’ve never felt more like I’ve been in a sweaty Dakar bar than one fine day in August this year. It was the time of the second heatwave. I was perched on a pew in Union Chapel, ginger beer in hand. And here was my favourite band, on their fiftieth-anniversary tour, postponed due to Covid. They rattled through the famous ones from the 1982 album ‘Pirate’s Choice’, but with Orchestra Baobab it’s not really about that. They don’t have bangers. They have vibes. And so we got an hour and a half of floating riffs, blaring sax and dancing, dancing, dancing: just the tonic for the hellish heat outside. — Huw Oliver, UK Editor