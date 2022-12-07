The best gigs of 2022 in London

1. Lady Gaga - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, July 29
This was probably the best gig of my life. And not just because I’ve been a fan of Gaga’s since her blood-splattered, bow-haired, bubble-dress ‘Poker Face’ days. Giving you the drama of an elaborate rock cabaret, this gig had all you’d want from Mother Monster. I didn’t care that I almost lost my life to 40-foot flames, I would've died happy. I got to see Gaga in a wild assortment of costumes, gyrating with a 12-strong brigade, dedicating her first night of the Chromatica Ball to Alexander McQueen and Isabella Blow. Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping… – Georgia Evans, Deputy Commercial Editor