  • News
  • City Life

10 easy London food hacks to reduce kitchen waste

By Samantha Willis Posted: Tuesday August 7 2018, 3:31pm

10 easy London food hacks to reduce kitchen waste

Do you open your fridge door and wince when you clock three bags of spinach, all of which have wilted? You’re not alone. According to research from Wrap, the not-for-profit sustainability organisation, Londoners are spending a whopping £1.4 billion each year on buying food, with councils paying around £50 million to dispose of it when it becomes waste.

Not only is this waste environmentally damaging, but families could save up to £70 a month by slightly changing the way they shop, prepare, store, eat and dispose of food. 

Here are some #LondonFoodHacks from Small Change, Big Difference to prevent food waste, eat healthily and recycle the inedible bits:

- Freeze half your loaf if you don’t always use it all. Pop the slices into your toaster straight from the freezer.

- Once you have opened your bagged lettuce, place it in a container lined with kitchen roll to make it last longer.

- Eat from your freezer one day a week.

- Try canned veg in your cooking – it’s packed with vitamins and lasts longer.

- Did you know you can freeze eggs? Crack them into a bowl and either separate or whisk together.

- Take a ‘shelfie’ of your fridge before shopping to avoid doubling up on items.

- One recycled banana peel could generate enough electricity to fully charge a smartphone twice.

- Did you know you can recycle bones, eggshells, fruit peelings and coffee grounds in your council food waste bin?

- Any container can act as a caddy in your kitchen, so long as you place it in the correct council container outside your property.

- Make healthy ice cream using frozen banana. Just slice and blend. 

Easy peasy. 

Small Change, Big Difference hosts nights out, cook-ins and workshops across London, most of which are free to attend. Go check it out and make a change!

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest