11 incredible £6 cocktails to neck during London Cocktail Week

Like Eat Out to Help Out – but for booze!

You didn’t think the organisers of London Cocktail Week would let a thing like curfew get in the way, did you? Quite the opposite. This year’s city-wide celebration of the humble mixed drink will instead see festivities last for the whole of October. That’s right, a month of cut-price cocktails.

You pay £15 for a digital ‘festival pass’ (NB. there’s no festival HQ this year, but lots of virtual and socially distanced in-bar events that your pass could get you access to), which then unlocks £6 drink deals all over town. You could have a Covid-safe bar crawl on the cheap or indulge in a few creations at your favourite local bar. Either way, you’ll be helping support an industry that’s been hard-hit by the developing crisis and the government’s response to it. But best of all, you’ll be lapping up cocktails a million miles better than the monstrosities you knocked up during lockdown.

Here’s our pick of £6 drinks to get your lips around this month.

1. Sgroppino at Swift (also pictured above)

It’s one of the best drinks in town – a prosecco-based drink with lemony sorbet floating on top – and it’s yours for £6 at both Swift Soho and all-new Swift Shoreditch.



2. Spicy Margarita Slushy at Double Standard

Yes, the weather’s turned to shit, but frankly, we all deserve to feel like we’re on a beach. So drink one of Double Standard’s famous frozen cocktails and pretend.



3. Minted Mexican Mule at Hacha

Get into the October mood with this autumn-hued mezcal drink at Dalston’s Hacha, the booze equivalent of a pumpkin spiced latte.

4. An Unpresented pink Slushy at Fam

Yes, it must be slushy season! This one packs in autumn berries and a hit of Havana rum.

5. Fragolino Sour at Tayēr + Elementary

Sip yourself silly at the top bar on our Drink List, which is serving a sweet whisky sour. Then follow it up with the bar’s signature bargain, the One-Sip Martini – yours for just £4.

6. Disco-tesian at Artesian

A chance to try one of the posh hotel bar’s new ’disco drinks’ for almost a third of the typical price.

7. Isabella at Funkidory

Grey skies? Drink pink! Peckham hot spot Funkidory is pepping up post-lockdown life with this strawberry flavour bomb.

8. Nogroni at Kwant (£4)

Swerving the booze for Sober October? You can still soak up the style of this Mayfair basement bar over an alcohol-free take on the Negroni.

9. Son of a Birch at Heads + Tails

This cocktail sounds practically virtuous thanks to the inclusion of birch cordial. And it’s garnished with a ‘skeleton leaf’. Ooh!

10. Long Black at Little Mercies

Into Espresso Martinis? Try this drink for size, featuring Cold Brew Jagermeister and cold drip coffee.

11. Cuban Coco Pops at Trailer Happiness

This bar just celebrated its 17th birthday – mark the occasion with a £6 drink as sweet as cake, packed with rum, condensed milk, praline, super malt and nutmeg.



Check out the rest of the LCW line-up and pick up a pass here.

Love a drink? Read our pick of the best bars in London.



Into bargains? Check out these curfew-beating early bird deals at London bars and restaurants.

Share the story