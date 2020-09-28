The best bars in London
Find the very best bars in Time Out’s ultimate guide to drinking in London now bars are back open – from wine and cocktails to craft beer and beyond
September 2020: What a rollercoaster. Just as many of London’s best bars had gotten back into the rhythm of things, they’ve been slapped with a 10pm curfew. With reduced hours on top of the curse of reduced capacity, these beloved watering holes will need our support now more than ever. Luckily, the best way to do that is to head along and order in a round of delicious drinks – or, if you’re not quite ready for that, order in one of their bottled cocktails or pick up some takeaway pints to enjoy at home. Check with individual venues for revised opening hours and booking systems, grab your mask and get ready to do your heroic bit.
Welcome to the Time Out DRINK List, our handpicked ‘best of’ London’s drinking scene. These are the most buzzing bars in this city right now: the most inventive and most memorable watering holes, all ranked by expert local editors. We scour the city every night of the week in search of amazing drinks, great value and insider info (from disco loos to an unmissable rum-punch happy hour), visiting incognito and footing the bill. That’s how you know that if it’s on this list, it’s awesome.
Quality drinks are essential, that’s a given – from wine to spirits to craft beer. But we’re looking for the fun factor wherever we drink, whether that be a quirky theme, Instagrammable tipples or service that instantly puts a smile on your face. And we’re all about value for money at every price point – from splash-out cocktail bars to down-and-dirty dives. Ultimately, these are the places we would recommend to a friend; the best in class for boozing. Time to order in a round you won’t forget in a hurry.
The best bars in London
Tayēr + Elementary
What’s the vibe? Minimal in style yet maximal in powerhouse cocktails, Tayēr + Elementary is a two-part bar from mixology heroes Alex Kratena and Monica Berg.
When to visit: When you’re looking for the house party, but in a house where they really, really, really know their drinks.
What to drink: Grab a cocktail from a slushy machine in Elementary. Tayēr at the back will reopen in October – with drinks made with the bar’s own liqueur and with flavours so complex, they change from sip to sip.
Lyaness
What’s the vibe? The ‘World’s Best Bar’ Dandelyan makes way for a new concept from the same award-winning, cocktail-shifting team.
When to visit: When you feel like having your mind expanded. Mr Lyan hasn’t just created new cocktails – he’s created a whole new roster of ingredients to power the drinks list.
What to drink: Try ‘Infinite Banana’ in a Soy Wax Old Fashioned – and then never look back.
Sager + Wilde Hackney Road
What’s the vibe? The wine bar you’ve been waiting for, this Hackney Road haven is a pit stop for professional people who may lack a professional appreciation of wine. All plonks here are served at a reasonable price by the bottle or glass.
When to visit: In the winter months. Small and dark, this is the perfect place to hunker down on a cold and wild evening. Although drinking at tables on the pavement outside suits punters in the current climate very nicely indeed.
What to drink: Though beers are available, it really has to be wine. You won’t regret any choice.
Three Sheets
What’s the vibe? Elegant, modern and minimal Kingsland Road bar filled with friends and pouring light, bright drinks.
When to visit: For an intimate catch-up over cocktails. Bring your discerning pals along.
What to drink: Pick any of the striking cocktails – from low- and no-alcohol numbers to genius reimagining of the classics – like the French 75 and the Cosmo.
Swift
What’s the vibe? A Soho bar with a split personality spread across two floors – aperitivos upstairs, nightcaps and whisky in the moody downstairs lounge – but all drinks are flawless at Swift. No surprise, really: its owners have worked across London’s best bars. In summer, it’s splling out on to Soho’s pedestrianised streets. And it has a spin-off bar that's just launched in Shoreditch.
When to visit: A date night where it could go either way.
What to drink: The prosecco-based sgroppino contains lemon sorbet. Dreamy.
Trailer Happiness
What’s the vibe? Delve beneath a layer of kitsch to discover a trippy tiki bar that’s casual, sunny and funny – and now open a little earlier in the afternoon to suit that vibe.
When to visit: Weekdays are chill-days, but this is Notting Hill and a party is never far away.
What to drink: Dia de Muertos (mezcal, blood orange cordial, pineapple and citrus).
Authentique Epicerie & Bar
What's the vibe? Geometric white tiling, pendant lights and a mission to bring the best from French-speaking parts of the world to a corner of north London.
When to visit: This place is perfect for a weekday drink. And its shop means you can carry on the wine party back at yours after curfew.
What to drink: Their by-the-glass menu highlights a different wine region each month.
Fam
What's the vibe? Central London cocktail hotspot with a surprisingly neighbourhoody feel.
When to visit: When you’re keen to get away from the Oxford Street masses. Stop by any night of the week and its sure to be welcoming friends of the bar (aka fam) dropping by to say hello.
What to drink: The Fam Margarita is one of the best Margs going in the capital.
Crate Brewery
What’s the vibe? Great pizza, great beer, great outdoor space; Crate is the ultimate brewery bar and the centre point of Hackney Wick’s social scene. It probably doesn’t hurt that it’s placed right by the canal, either.
When to visit: On a sunny evening, the lure of Crate is hard to resist. Failing that, make it a lingering weekend session after a brisk walk by the canal. Either way, this place is primed for socially distanced beers.
What to drink: The irresistibly malty and light Crate Best is a treat any day of the week.
Satan's Whiskers
What’s the vibe? Upmarket mixed drinks in a down-to-earth and devilishly cool location, where you’ll find some of the best cocktails on Bethnal Green’s burgeoning booze scene (in among the taxidermy).
When to visit: Thursday night: the weekend starts early here – they still know how to start a party, despite the challenges of curfew.
What to drink: Satan’s Americano (Campari, sweet vermouth, grapefruit soda).
Little Nan’s Bar
What’s the vibe? Off the wall. Imagine your nan’s front room and times it by ten. And throw in some Princess Di and Pat Butcher memorabilia. You’re part-way there to the weirdest trip of a bar in south London.
When to visit: Evenings when it cranks up the Abba tunes, or afternoon tea with your ma. Sunny days are best right now, as most of the indoor space remains closed and outdoors has been turned into a Deptford drinking terrace.
What to drink: Cocktails named after ‘EastEnders’ characters, of course.
Bar Termini
What’s the vibe? It’s the dolce vita at Bar Termini, with Continental-style service and Italian aperitifs (and espressos). Lively and always busy, but quiet because of its size, the minute setting offers the rare luxury of peace and quiet in central London.
When to visit: Early evenings are perfect for a cocktail before dinner in Soho – indoors or out on the streets, at present.
What to drink: Marsala Martini (gin, sweet marsala, dry vermouth and almond bitters) .
Supermax
What’s the vibe? A home for Italo disco and vermouth-laced cocktails in the basement of a King’s Cross pizza joint. It’s brought to you by audiophile haven Spiritland, so expect some slick sounds with your sipping.
When to visit: Happy hour runs from 5.30pm until 7pm, when you’ll get a plate of cicchetti and a cocktail for £6. Then get grooving under the mechanical mirror ball.
What to drink: An Amer Citron is a citrussy two-tone wonder that looks ready for the party.
Little Mercies
What's the vibe? Super-friendly service and on-trend cocktails all the way up in Crouch End.
When to visit: Come here for small group catch-ups over cocktails – large, tall tables help you keep it social at just the right distance.
What to drink: Served from a bottle like sparkling rosé, the bar’s reimagining of a pornstar martini makes the UK’s most popular cocktail seriously cool again. Indeed, any of the bar’s bottled cocktails are ideal for taking home, too.
Terroirs
What’s the vibe? Rustic French wine bar in central London serving Gallic small plates to match what’s in your fancy flute.
When to visit: Looking for some oh là là in your life? Come away feeling tipsy and well-fed.
What to drink: Natural wine – discover something weird and wonderful.
Kwãnt
What’s the vibe? Casablanca style in the basement of Mayfair restaurant Momo, brought to you by a former head bartender from the American Bar at the Savoy (aka cocktail royalty).
When to visit: When you don’t fancy a hotel bar, but you still want a splash-out drinking experience.
What to drink: Our Gimlet is a great example of the posh, perfumey cocktails this smart bar can turn out.
Ridley Road Market Bar
What’s the vibe? Dalston’s tropical party shack where disco tunes rule and refreshing drinks will cool the metaphorical dancefloor heat – at present, you have to stay seated while DJs spin.
When to visit: If you want to kid yourself you’re on a Caribbean holiday.
What to drink: The ginger mojito is one of London’s best drinks and it’s yours for just a fiver.
Black Rock
What’s the vibe? Broodingly dark bar shining a light on whisky, Black Rock takes any fustiness out of the spirit. Sample from bottles in cabinets or from a tree, cut lengthways, running across the room and filled with two ‘whisky river’ house blends.
When to visit: For serious, considered whisky drinking given a fun edge. Who cares if the nightcap is a little earlier than usual when it’s this good.
What to drink: Whisky, obvs. From the tree or bottle, or served in cocktails and high balls.
Howling Hops
What’s the vibe? It’s warehouse meets beer-hall in here, with rows of long tables for group-of-six drinkers. What all visitors have in common is an urge to sip beer fresh from the tank – these stand in glistening rows behind the bar.
When to visit: On a weekend afternoon, when you can put some serious time aside to test the brewery’s full output.
What to drink: There are ten from the tank to try, but start with American Pale XX, whose hoppy notes explode when sampled straight from the source.
Diogenes the Dog
What’s the vibe? Walworth wine bar named after the Greek philosopher. During lockdown it became a reliable deli for locals. Now, it keeps that guise by day, but flips to a bar by night.
When to visit: Hit up this bar when London makes your lonely – staff give the warmest of welcomes.
What to drink: Let the friendly team guide you. Staff are mostly trained sommeliers and the list is a blinder filled with weird and wonderful wine.
The Connaught Bar
What’s the vibe? As classy as they come, the Connaught Bar is a must-try for any Londoner. Sip mega-dollar drinks in a mega-dollar Mayfair setting, among a clientele of flashy hotel guests. Hey, you’re worth it.
When to visit: That very special occasion.
What to drink: Order a martini and they’ll roll a trolley to you table. You may need rolling out after, too.
Forza Wine
What’s the vibe? A rooftop bar in Peckham to rival Frank’s – Forza Wine has a snug indoor set-up, an expansive drinking terrace and an Italian drinks list. Not to mention the great views.
When to visit: It’s a rooftop bar that works year-round. Come when you’re hungry; the bar snacks are exceptional.
What to drink: Wine is the bar’s strong suit, so choose something low-intervention and robust.
Vermuteria
What's the vibe? Like a museum to drinking, this Coal Drops Yard bar-restaurant is covered with posters and artwork paying homage to Italian vermouth brands – which are in strong stock behind the bar.
When to visit: Pick a sunny day and make the most of a sweet terrace designed for spritz swigging.
What to drink: Vermouth by the glass (on tap or from the bottle), lengthened in a spritz or made as strong as you like in a negroni.
Hacha
What’s the vibe? Kingsland Road by way of Oaxaca, this light-filled spot is London’s first agaveria, specialising in tequila, mezcal and more.
When to visit: When you’re in need of a very stiff drink, as well as a bit of booze education.
What to drink: Dive in deep with a flight of mezcal, or prepare to be dazzled by the Mirror Margarita – a totally see-through take on Mexico’s classic cocktail.
Coupette
What’s the vibe? Chic Bethnal Green calvados and cocktail bar serving French-tinged tipples to an in-the-know crowd.
When to visit: When a pint after work just isn’t going to cut it, an apple brandy should do the trick instead.
What to drink: The Champagne Piña Colada. Filled with coconut sorbet, it’s the stuff dreams are made of and has fast become east London’s most popular drink.
Beaufort Bar at The Savoy
What’s the vibe? There’s eye-opening dusky glamour any time of the day at this hideaway of supreme style – so head there early doors and pretend it’s past 10pm. The setting is as rich as you’ll find in London, with walls embossed in gold for the mega-dollar effect.
When to visit: To remind yourself that such places exist in your city. Make the most of them.
What to drink: A champagne cocktail. What more of an excuse do you need?
Four Quarters South
What’s the vibe? There’s not much to the decor, since Four Quarters says it all with retro arcade games available to play at 25p a pop. Swap pals for Pac-Man with a drink in hand – this is London’s nostalgia craze at its best.
When to visit: When a Scrabble session or a Zoom pub quiz won’t cut it in the entertainment stakes.
What to drink: Cocktails and craft beers. But remember to focus your energy on beating your Street Fighter score.
The Coral Room
What’s the vibe? Luxe hotel bar that’s so polished in pink, it’s almost as sparkling as what’s in your glass. Perfect for its glossy clientele.
When to visit: This is a destination for a pick-me-up tipple, a catch-up with the gang or a business meeting when you’re out to impress.
What to drink: The bar boasts one of the largest menus of English sparkling wine in town. Order up a glass of something (relatively) local and fizzy.
Hackney Church Brew Co
What’s the vibe? A beer bar owned by the brewery that occupies a neighbouring railway arch in Hackney’s aptly named Bohemia Place.
When to visit: When an Indian summer is in the air – a big beer garden is accommodating and the beers can be easily classified as ‘sessionable’.
What to drink: Its own IPA is lightly sweet and fruity.
Heads + Tails
What's the vibe? A surprisingly upmarket party place just opposite West Hampstead station. Upstairs is Heads; the basement is Tails.
When to visit: A cocktail bar to suit all moods, Heads is about low-abv drinking done in style while Tails is a dark, brooding basement dedicated to the darker, harder spirits.
What to drink: Genuinely, the low- and no-alcohol cocktails are some of the bar’s best.
Original Sin
What’s the vibe? With its impeccably pleasant staff and classy drinks, Original Sin kicked off the Stoke Newington cocktail revolution. The narrow room holds booths for groups (of six!) to nestle into or a pool table for a tipsy match . Cocktails should always be this fun.
When to visit: During a revised, curfew-beating happy hour (5-7pm Wed-Fri, 4-6pm Sat).
What to drink: Red Hook (rye, maraschino and Punt e Mes).
Homeboy
What’s the vibe? Irish-run Homeboy honours the homeland without any of the shamrocks, fiddles and cliches.
When to visit: It’s lively on the weekends, so go seek out the craic.
What to drink: While Guinness is popular, cocktails are the business. The Irish Coffee is unmissable, but a Wogan is just as easy to quaff.
Tabac
What’s the vibe? A super-chic cocktail and wine spot in an old tobacconist’s and with more than a touch of the French about it.
When to visit: When you’re in the mood for romance.
What to drink: The Lemon Garden is a fresh and aromatic twist on a Gin Martini. Or go all-out Parisian with a glass of wine from the bar’s own enomatic machine.
Blind Pig
What’s the vibe? Yes, it’s another take on the Prohibition theme, but it’s classy as hell and Jason Atherton’s at the helm. Rich, dark oak furnishings and white marble features (and even a mirrored ceiling) juxtapose playful, decorative drinks. Think ‘Bugsy Malone’ for grown-ups and you’re about there.
When to visit: After an indulgent dinner in Atherton’s Social Eating House below.
What to drink: The bar’s take on Butter Beer from a menu inspired by childhood stories.
Ladies & Gentlemen
What’s the vibe? If you’re heading for a night on the cocktails you’re probably prepared to spend a penny. Well, this Kentish Town cocktail magnet has something for every taste, and is all set in a disused public loo.
When to visit: When you want to flush away the cares of the day.
What to drink: Any of the classics – or order a Quarantini to be delivered to your home.
Cocktail Trading Company
What’s the vibe? Small, secretive and playful but always serious about the cocktails. Look beyond the pink umbrella in your drink for full-on flavour and watch the barmen at work for a masterclass in mixing.
When to visit: When you’re up for a chat with your local barman – they’re a friendly bunch at CTC.
What to drink: The menu changes regularly, but all cocktails have wacky decorations that won’t disappoint.
Craft Tooting
What’s the vibe? In the midst of Tooting Market sits this teensy bottle shop and bar where craft beer rules. It’s rustic for sure, with plywood tables and orange steel barstools, but boardgames and cheerful staff offer comfort.
When to visit: On warmer evenings when you don’t mind the chill of the semi-outdoors.
What to drink: Ask for something weird and see what happens.
Happiness Forgets
What’s the vibe? Incredible cocktails, and, in our experience, dazzlingly wonderful service. Join laughing locals quaffing classy cocktails in a Shoreditch bar that’s stood the test of time. As the website says, ‘great cocktails, no wallies’.
When to visit: On a late East End night out that demands something a bit classy.
What to drink: Tokyo Collins (gin, yuzu saké, lemon, grapefruit, sugar, soda) .
Funkidory
What’s the vibe? Peckham cocktail bar with just as much know-how when it comes to playing the tunes.
When to visit: Hit up the bar after dinner for a groovy (early) nightcap and a chat with fun regulars. Currently, the bar also serves as a shop, selling local produce and sick vinyl records.
What to drink: The Kalakuta Sour is a Fela Kuti-honouring cocktail that’s like a New York Sour but with Nigerian bitter leaf.
Fourpure Basecamp
What’s the vibe? A big beery playground along the Bermondsey Beer Mile
When to visit: When you tire of crawling along this famous hoppy stretch of London, make this jumbo HQ your one-stop shop.
What to drink: Select from Fourpure’s ever-growing range or branch out on a 20-strong beer list.
