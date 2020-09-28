Find the very best bars in Time Out’s ultimate guide to drinking in London now bars are back open – from wine and cocktails to craft beer and beyond

September 2020: What a rollercoaster. Just as many of London’s best bars had gotten back into the rhythm of things, they’ve been slapped with a 10pm curfew. With reduced hours on top of the curse of reduced capacity, these beloved watering holes will need our support now more than ever. Luckily, the best way to do that is to head along and order in a round of delicious drinks – or, if you’re not quite ready for that, order in one of their bottled cocktails or pick up some takeaway pints to enjoy at home. Check with individual venues for revised opening hours and booking systems, grab your mask and get ready to do your heroic bit.

Welcome to the Time Out DRINK List, our handpicked ‘best of’ London’s drinking scene. These are the most buzzing bars in this city right now: the most inventive and most memorable watering holes, all ranked by expert local editors. We scour the city every night of the week in search of amazing drinks, great value and insider info (from disco loos to an unmissable rum-punch happy hour), visiting incognito and footing the bill. That’s how you know that if it’s on this list, it’s awesome.

Quality drinks are essential, that’s a given – from wine to spirits to craft beer. But we’re looking for the fun factor wherever we drink, whether that be a quirky theme, Instagrammable tipples or service that instantly puts a smile on your face. And we’re all about value for money at every price point – from splash-out cocktail bars to down-and-dirty dives. Ultimately, these are the places we would recommend to a friend; the best in class for boozing. Time to order in a round you won’t forget in a hurry.

Drank somewhere on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDrinkList. You can also find out more about how Time Out makes recommendations and reviews bars here.